The Aquilotti coach returns to Lazio’s 4-3 goal but also looks to the future: “In the match against Atalanta we must guarantee a high level of competition for 90 minutes”

Spice – “We have suffered an injustice because it is not an episode that is the result of interpretation. Acerbi’s unseen offside makes us miss important pointsbut beyond that, I get angry because my players on the pitch deserved a different result. “

Thiago Motta did not quench the indignation for the story of Lazio’s fourth goal, scored by the defender in the offside position, but without the Var having intervened to report it before the restart of the game. “My team works and strives every day to get what they deserve on the pitch and that has been taken away from them“Motta said at a press conference before the match against Atalanta.

“At stake are the points and the feelings of the fans. I can’t hide mine right now. You have never seen me utter certain terms in a press conference and I hope you will never hear from me again. ”

Looking to the future

The next matches will be decisive for the team: “I don’t expect any mental backlash from the Acerbi episode because I have some wonderful guys – said Motta – After what happened we spoke immediately with the players. Those who have been here the longest have helped in the management of the group, because they have assimilated our idea. That is, we cannot ignore what has passed, but we must focus only on the next commitment “.

On Sunday 8 May the Eaglets will be on the pitch against Atalanta for the second consecutive home game. “The team is doing well despite everything and we have had a great week. In front of us we will have a great team like Atalanta. In the first leg we did very well in the first 20-25 minutes, also going ahead. But in Serie A it is not enough. to score first, you have to keep the result for ninety minutes. For this we need everyone, the eleven who will start and those who will take over. To be able to compete against Atalanta we must maintain a high level of competition from the first to the last minute “.

Motta will count on the contribution of the fans to find the last points and mathematical salvation. To evoke them, he cited the club’s oldest employee. “Gianfranco Maggiari. He is 82 years old and lives for the team, lives for these guys. He sees that they work hard and play hard for each other. And then I would like to mention one by one the names of the fans who will come to the pitch. They have been with us until today and I’m sure they will be there again this time. They will be our owners “.

Spezia will not take the field to snatch a point, which is not even needed by the Orobics fighting for a European placement. “Today it is not easy for anyone to play under pressure. You have to know how to take risks: to play in front of goal you have to have the right players to do it. We are not these and neither are Atalanta, who have a great coach whom I know well and for whom I have great respect. But I focus on our team, we have had a very good week and we know our goal. There is no plan B at this point in the season. “

