La Spezia – «Il Picco is amazing, our history, madness, passion, faith». It is the voice of the people of La Spezia that makes itself heard. And it gives you goosebumps. It is dedicated to them the video launch of “Driven by the fans, anything can happen”the new Spezia Calcio season ticket campaign signed by Emanuele Martera. The prices, eagerly awaited by the fans, are higher than last year’s. “But we have already spoken about it with the Aquilotti supporters, sharing our thoughts” explained the CEO Andrea Gazzoli.

The day after the calendar was unveiled, the company unveiled the price list for next season. A price list that features a price increase, but also numerous discounts. “And, in any case, in Serie B there are many clubs that have higher costs,” the manager continues. The lowest price will be the season ticket in the swimming pool curvedifferentiated for the first time by the Railway: 155 euros for the standard card (120 in pre-emption); 120 euros for women, under 25s and over 65s (90 in pre-emption); 75 euros for under 18s (40 in pre-emption).

Minors will have the cheapest farea novelty: «By disappearing the family package – he continues –, we have greatly facilitated the price list for young people: the goal is to bring them even closer to the team». Slightly more expensive, therefore, the Ferrovia: 180 euros for the standard season ticket (145 in pre-emption); 140 euros for the one dedicated to women, under 25 and over 65 (100 in pre-emption); 90 euros for under 18 (50 in pre-emption).

“It will not be possible, however, to issue more than 2,730 cards for the aforementioned sector – we read on the Spezia website -. This is to ensure the movement of all season ticket holders to the Piscina curve”.

The reference is clear. And it goes to the matches in which the Picco stadium will complete the works to cover the beating heart of the Aquilotto fans. «The club and the institutions have committed to allowing season ticket holders in the two sectors to be together in the pool during that period – continues Gazzoli –. It is right this way: the stadium must always push».

The away fans, on the other hand, will move to the corner adjacent to the grandstand: «The supporters of Bari, Sudtirol, Cittadella and Modena will be placed there. A new divider will be erected. The capacity will be 150 seats. While the entry and exit path will be the usual one». The one for the people of La Spezia will change instead. «The pre-filtering of the distinct ones – he explains – will take place on the Railway side. The monumental entrance will be dedicated to the curves».

Returning to the price list, the steps will cost 350 euros (290 in pre-emption phase). Women, under 25s and over 65s will find the season ticket at 260 euros (210 in pre-emption). While for under 18s the cost will be 120 euros (90 in pre-emption). The least economical sector, as always, will be the grandstanddivided into central and lateral. In both cases, the most expensive card will be the standard one: 900 euros for the central seats, 700 for the lateral ones. All home league matches in Field Boxinstead, will cost 1500 euros (1200 euros in pre-emption). While watching the entire Serie B from the grandstand of the Viale Fieschi facility, with attached hospitality, will be worth 3 thousand euros.

Season tickets will be on sale: online, on the website speziacalcio.vivaticket.it; at Vivaticket sales points; or at the club’s official ticket office, located under the Picco’s distinguished sector and open from Monday to Friday from 6 to 8 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be two phases. The first, the pre-emption phase, will start on July 17 at 5 pm and will close on July 28 at 8 pm. The second, the general sale, will run from August 1 to 19. “In between – concludes Gazzoli – there will be a couple of days dedicated to changing seats, subject to actual availability at the time”.

Through the official website, Spezia has also announced the cost of tickets for individual matches: 16 euros in the Ferrovia curve; 12 euros in the Swimming pool; 26 euros in the distinguished seats; 60 euros in the central grandstand; 50 in the lateral one; 80 euros in the Field Box; 120 in the central seats with hospitality.