La Spezia – La Salernitana has formalized the engagement of the midfielder Giulio Maggiore. The footballer, who was already at Arechi on Sunday to watch the debut match against Roma from the Tribuna, comes from La Spezia and has signed a four-year contract. He will wear jersey number 25.

“I’m very happy, I can’t wait to get started”, explained Maggiore in the interview with the club’s channels. “On Sunday he was at the stadium and I breathed an incredible atmosphere, I am very excited and I want to try to do my best on the pitch to help the team. We will all fight together to reach the goal of salvation. I like being a mezzala, but I have no preferences. And I will make myself available to the coach. Getting to the stop with a good path would be important, but we work and think from game to game. Playing at Arechi is incredible, I thank the fans for the affection they have shown me and I will try to repay them on the pitch. ”

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS