La Spezia – Immediately eve of Feralpisaló – Spezia, the club from via Melara receives off-field news: the match against Pisa will not be played in the Gulf of Poets. But that is not all. In fact, doubts also remain about the subsequent home matches. The inspection carried out by the former international referee Carlo Longhi, now head of the specific commission, gave a negative result. Picco will not be ready for the derby with Pisa. Various problems were encountered in the test on 29 September, and not only in the stands.

Beyond the changing rooms, which were not yet ready, obstacles would also have arisen regarding the lighting system and escape routes. To these must be added the approval of the new bleacher seats.

Translated: the derby with Pisa, after the one with Reggiana, will be held in Cesena, still at the Dino Manuzzi stadium. News that will not please the eagle fans, forced to watch a new match away from home.