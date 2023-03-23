La Spezia – On the day of Italy-England, a valid match for qualifying for the next European Championships, Spezia Calcio played a luxury friendly at the “La Turbie” training center in Monaco. The match, opened by Caldara’s goal and closed by that of the French Coulibaly, finished on the result of 1-1. Positive feedback, therefore, for Leonardo Semplici, who saw the eaglets stand up to a team filled with excellent players.

The match

Orphan of ten internationals, Semplici lines up Spezia with the usual 4-3-3. Between the posts Zoet, protected by the defensive quartet made up of Salva Ferrer, Wisniewski, Caldara and Nikolaou, confirmed on the left out. In midfield, space for Bourabia in the control room, supported by midfielders Kovalenko and Sala. Agudelo was the shadow centre-forward, supported by the action of Gyasi and Verde. And it was the number 10 who was the great protagonist of the first half. In the 5th minute brushing the ball on Caldara’s head to give the eagle an advantage. After finding a left-footed Euro goal, canceled for an offside position. It’s Agudelo and Wisniewski, between 30′ and 40′, who almost doubled twice more. All before Monaco’s draw, signed by Coulibaly a lap of the hands from the interval.

Highlights from the AS MONACO youtube profile

In the second half, immediately an opportunity for the guests: the left foot from the edge of Green is miraculously rejected for a corner by Didillon. Eaglets still dangerous, a few minutes later, first with Sala and then with Gyasi, both one step away from scoring the new advantage. Then, in the 75th minute, Zoet also appeared. The save on Akliouche is beautiful and saves the result. The challenge across the Alps, in fact, has not given more emotions. Spice, despite the absence of numerous international and injured players, has once again shown that they are alive by keeping up with one of the most famous teams in Europe.

The interviews

Leonardo Semplici was happy with the performance, who commented on the draw on Monaco’s training ground as follows: “The day was beautiful, in an extraordinary sports center and against a team of great value. The test helped me to evaluate the players who had less space. In the end, the performance satisfied me for the way I was on the field and the personality shown. The boys did well. Some, who had played very little, have held their own against physically and technically gifted players. We are getting closer and closer to what I want to convey to them together with all the staff”.

To echo the words of the Spezia coach came those of Save Ferrer, protagonist of the match against the French: “Even in a friendly we want to win. – underlined the eaglet full-back – Today we showed that we are fine, that we can play against everyone. It was a good match. For someone like me who doesn’t play much, this match was very important: I enjoyed playing for Monaco and I’m happy with how it went”.