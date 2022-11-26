La Spezia – World Cup without the Azzurri but, for the first time in history, with two Eagles on the pitch – Ampadu in Wales and Kiwior in Poland – and two surprise knockouts suffered by the favorites Germany and Argentina in their debut matches.

Among the protests for denied civil rights – see the affair of the rainbow armband banned by Fifa for Germany captain Neuer – the response of La Spezia fans to live broadcasts from Doha on Rai was certainly not warm: «In any case, I support Argentina – he explains Luke Christmas – because the “shirt” is like that of Biassa, identical, I don’t know if they had copied us. Then I support Messi, the flea at his last World Cup and Argentina is a land of Ligurians: many people from La Spezia and Biassa moved to Argentina to seek their fortune , also relatives close to my family. Surprised at the defeat of Germany and Argentina, but also surprising to see Belgium suffer, but seeing our eaglets in their national teams, ambassadors in the world is almost a dream”.

Watch the mayor like a superfan Pierluigi Peracchini: «It is clear that in a similar climate there are surprises, but over time the true values ​​will emerge, I am following our boys, Ampadu and Kiwior carefully, I hope they make a great World Cup and get back in shape to save Spezia as soon as possible possible, we are curious about what is happening there but also concerned about civil rights”.

Skeptical Nanni Grazzini: «I’m surprised by the knockouts of the top teams but also deeply saddened by the failure of our national team to qualify for the second consecutive time. I promised myself not to watch them but football is a disease, so I will watch it, but I can’t cheer for anyone.”

It echoes him Guido Melley: «Actually, I’m not a fan of anyone and I’m not at all attracted by these world championships both for the location, in a country that I don’t like under many aspects, and for the period of the year in which they take place and finally for the absence of Italy”.

Eagle heart for Michele Pastorello and Mauro Casadio: “We can only support Poland for our Jakub Kiwior”. Instead, African support for Stefano Mei: «If I really have to choose, I would say Senegal».

Definitely anti-Qatar Massimo Moretti: «I won’t follow them for two simple reasons: Qatar has nothing to do with the game of football as I understand it, in fact both the period in which they are played and the place are absurd, probably the majority of the population doesn’t even know the football game rules. Qatar will be a rich country but when it comes to respecting people’s rights they have remained in the Middle Ages, this is the second reason why I will not see even one match, although I am passionate about football».

Much more pragmatic Lorenzo Brogi: «I say England, I like that game model made up of so much passion and physical confrontation, it doesn’t shine like other nations but it can be a lot of fun. For now it seems to live the dream of Holly and Benji. Switzerland at the World Cup, Italy out, Japan beating Germany and an avalanche of goals from Roja who once again bet on young players».

Juventus in a Mundial key Daniel Costa: «If he uses the defense tested against Juve, I think Brazil will win. Bremer- Danilo- Alex Sandro form an iron department created by Max Allegri». Slavic heart for Romeo Orsi: «I will support Croatia, a country I know well that fields a competitive team». Very faithful Paolo Vigo, but he does not forget a great ex: «I will closely follow Poland and Croatia due to the presence of Kiwior and Martin Erlic respectively».

«Without Azzurri I don’t care that much – he underlines Maurizio Musetti – but I have sympathy for Argentina, I adore Messi and Dybala». “Qatar? For the truth – comments Andrew Saloni – I count on not seeing even one match of this fake world championship”.

He thinks the same way Stephen Cherchi: «I don’t support anyone and I think I’ll follow them even a little, I’ll only watch the 8pm game if there’s any squad».

Of different opinion Marcello Cutillo: «Tifo Brasil, because Brazil is show football, some results seem like surprises but in reality we should have expected them. No team was able to do the classic preparation for the World Cup, as it was conditioned by the interruption of the club championships».

In the heart of Angelo Massa there is only room for the eagles: «My passion for Spezia already completely obscures what we Italians should have inside for the national team, let alone without the Azzurri in Qatar. The satisfaction of having some players from Spezia on the pitch remains, hoping they do well and don’t get hurt: in my opinion, France, Germany, Brazil and Argentina will eventually play for the title despite the initial knockouts».