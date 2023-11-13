La Spezia – The de profundis for Massimiliano Alvini he already rings before the start of the match when, upon reading the line-ups, his name is drowned out by the deafening whistles of the Ferrovia curve. And probably little or nothing would have changed if Spezia had overcome Ternana, also stuck in the bottom of the Serie B table. The ghostly scenario of the Picco stadium – whistles and chants against players and management even before the referee started the match – showed a pre-written ending: «In a few hours, coldly, we will make some reflections. The yield is not enough», said the club’s CEO in the evening Andrea Gazzoli.

Two hundred Spezia fans remained attached to the gates until 8pm: they threw stones, smoke bombs and called management and team to a very tough confrontation. The only players to come forward, however, were Bandinelli and Nikolaou, the captain of Greek origins who was absent yesterday on the pitch due to injury. Gazzoli was instead the first of the managers to confront the fans.

Alvini, in any case, is virtually out. He could be replaced immediately with an internal solution: Claudio Terzi, former Eagles player and current coach of the La Spezia youth team, in tandem with Fabrizio Lorieri, already present in the technical staff as goalkeeper coach. Late in the evening, however, the name of a legend from La Spezia also began to circulate, Roberto Bordin, captain of the team in the late nineties. Until October, Bordin coached Sheriff Tiraspol, a Moldovan club, but was fired after a heavy defeat in the Europa League against Slavia Prague.

The smoke bombs thrown onto the pitch by the La Spezia fans

It will be necessary to wait a few hours before Alvini’s dismissal becomes official: first there will have to be a meeting between Gazzoli and the Platek family, owner of the club from the far east of Liguria, which at the moment is all in the United States. Perhaps not only Alvini will pay, abandoned first of all by the team that yesterday too, youngsters aside, put in a very bad performance with a Ternana team that was penultimate in the standings and that would have deserved to take home the three points if a player hadn’t arrived in full injury time lucky goal by Moro (deflected shot).

The managers were also dragged into the dock Eduardo Macia and Stefano Melissano considered by everyone, critics and fans, to be the ones truly responsible for this sporting catastrophe. Yes, because if the course is not reversed immediately Spezia seriously risks making a double leap backwards, ending up straight in Serie C with Entella and Sestri Levante.

And to think that a year ago these days the team coached by Luca Gotti was sailing in Serie A towards what seemed like a calm salvation, perhaps the easiest to achieve in Spezia’s three seasons in the top flight. Instead, for a few weeks now, the club has been looking towards the abyss without a parachute. Yesterday, the Peak was a hot tub, but too angry with the team. The construction site to build the new grandstand and a facility worthy of the Serie A clashes eloquently with the performances of athletes who, beyond Alvini’s choices, do not seem worthy of certain stages.



The comparison between fans, players and club managers

Last February, we remember, Gotti was sacked and a few weeks earlier director Macia had begun to dismantle the squad put together by former sporting director Riccardo Pecini.

The current photograph of Spezia is, I’m sorry to point out, Salvatore Esposito: overpaid – 3.5 million euros paid to Spal precisely on Macia’s input -, he finds a weight on his shoulders that he cannot bear. And he even makes the situation worse by reacting to technical difficulties on the pitch with an intolerable attitude in the sight of the fans: he always protests with the referee, he often takes it out on his teammates and he never takes responsibility as a technical leader, as well as appearing arrogant and not inclined to run to help his teammate in difficulty.