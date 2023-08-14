Spice – The Alvinpressing goes to the summer test. Stadio Manuzzi in Cesena (due to the works at the Picco della Spezia), night of the Coppa Italia: at 21.00 in front of you there is Venezia who made an unbeaten pre-season. In the pre-match press conference, the Ligurian coach Alvini dribbles past the market and immediately comes to terms with the strength of the opponent: «I like them – he admits – they are a good team. There is nothing to lose or gain, just try our best to get the most out of it. Venezia have clear ideas, it will be a top-level match». Mask his creed, 4-3-2-1 like a Christmas tree, with a dirty 4-3-3, where Antonucci often gets in between and between the lines.

The team, on paper, has strong potential, but it is clearly incomplete and with the unknown Muhl, the big German caught by Austria Vienna, who comes from a free agent. Something is missing forward, whether we are talking about a central or better external striker; Krollis is an interesting prospect, but so far he has played 31 minutes in Serie A. Pio Esposito is in his first real tournament beyond Primavera; Moro made the promoted Frosinone great, but with Borelli and Mulattieri nearby. Green is more outside than inside the project. There’s a little too much managerial sufficiency in drawing up a solid plan, which takes this team from a potential playoff zone, to being the protagonist.

Yet the substances are not lacking, given that the Plateks, who took Spezia in Serie A to bring it to Serie B, together with Macia, since January 2023, between transfers and parachutes, have collected 62.5 million. And they still have Holm on the runway. «I say I’m happy with the squad I have – comments Alvini – I’m grateful to be able to coach them. A central defender is just missing (chasing Diakite from Ternana) to complete the defensive line». However, the impact of an imperfect defense is on a heavy attack: Pierini, the Finnish Pohjanpalo strong point, Johnsen. Vanoli, coach from the lagoon, doesn’t say too much: «It will be the first official of the season, we are working hard and well».

In Cesena the Spezia is discounted what Peak had to pay: distinct sector closed due to disqualification for insults to the Toro Juric coach.