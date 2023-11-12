Spice – It’s raining boos on Spezia. The eagles fail to beat Ternana and the dispute breaks out at the Picco. The final 2-2, scored in full injury time by Luca Moro, disappointed the La Spezia public, who were already less than happy before the match.

The match

“We are Spezia”. The great protagonists of the first minutes of the game are the fans. After the banner hung outside the gates of the Alberto Picco stadium and directed against Macia and Melissano, the protest continues inside. A shower of smoke bombs welcomes the teams onto the pitch. The choirs are incessant and touch everyone. The players are asked to bring out the attributes. To the two managers and Alvini to leave the Gulf of Poets. It’s an electric climate. And the eaglets are affected. After just fifty-one seconds, Falletti rings first. The hosts respond as best they can. Pio Esposito tries, but Iannarilli is good.

Tension reigns supreme. The two teams are more afraid of losing than wanting to win. Thus, it is the inactive balls that become fundamental. Especially corner kicks. It all happens within five minutes. Ternana extends from a corner, taking advantage of a peremptory header from Thiago Casasola. Spezia always catches it again from the corner, thanks to Bertola’s first goal in the white shirt. The shock, at this point, is all from the white fans. The Curva Ferrovia continues to push unconditionally. But time is up and the teams return to the locker room with the result 1-1.

The first ten minutes of the second half are still study-like. Eagles and Pheres look at each other, without ever challenging each other. The first peck is eagle. Salvatore Esposito kisses his wrists and then shoots from the edge of the area. The ball whistles near the right post of Iannarilli’s goal and chokes the scream in Picco’s throat. It is the prelude to the new rossoverde advantage, again on corner. The new advantage was born from Falletti’s foot, signed by Diakité. And it is a strange twist of fate, since in the summer the French defender was sought by Spezia himself. Alvini, at this point, tries everything. His 4-2-4 with all the attackers on the pitch remains on paper. On the pitch you only see a lot of confusion. And only Ternana takes advantage of it, coming within centimeters of 3-1 with Favasulli. Football, however, is strange. So, when everything seemed lost, the whites found the equalizer with Moro, who did well to believe on a short rebound from Iannarilli.

The draw with Ternana does not satisfy anyone. And now everything is up for discussion in the Spezia household. The next few will be hours of reflection. Especially on the position of Massimiliano Alvini, who may have reached the end of the line on the eagle bench.

The protest at the gates of the Picco stadium

Spezia’s day began as it ended, with a deafening and important chorus: “We are Spezia”. The beating heart of the eaglet typhus sings it. After yet another disappointment on the pitch, two hundred fans wanted a discussion with team and club representatives. The first to leave were the two managing directors Nicolò Peri and Andrea Gazzoli. The request was precise: to exonerate Alvini and also break the contract with Macia and Melissano. Precisely the two managers who, after a few minutes, also showed up at the gates. The confrontation was heated and preceded the one with the players. The last to speak with the eagle supporters, in fact, were Nikolaou and Bandinelli. Then the darkness of the Gulf of Poets was once again pierced by the chorus “We are Spezia”.

Spezia, the fans’ protest continues: banner against Macia and Melissano



CEO Gazzoli’s words after the match

Mouths sewn at home Spezia Calcio. The only one to speak is the CEO Andrea Gazzoli. «It’s a joint decision. Tonight I’m the only one talking.” And it is inevitable that questions will fall on the future not only of Massimiliano Alvini, but also of other figures within the company. «We will reflect on everything in the next few hours – he continues -. It is correct to take some time before making any kind of consideration. It is logical that we are not happy: the performance is not sufficient. I certainly won’t find the guilty or hold trials, but we will make the necessary assessments with the company in the cold. We will think about how to get out of this delicate moment.” Gazzoli also made a joke about the fans’ protest: «They’re not happy, it’s normal. It is right to be the target of criticism, all together and no one excluded. But I repeat, now we will have to think about the future clearly, without anger and without making particular assessments.”