La Spezia – He is the 20-year-old midfielder Rachid Kouda Spezia Calcio’s first summer signing. The young man, native of Cantù from a family originally from Burkina Faso, comes from AZ Picerno. He signed this afternoon a contract until 2026.

After the sale of Agudelo by the Arabs of Al-Nasr, the technical director Eduardo Macia is set to close three more inbound deals. Close to the signature are the attacker Luke Morowho will join on loan from Sassuolo after winning Serie A with Frosinone last season, e Pio Espositoanother striker from the Inter school, brother of Salvatore who already wears the white shirt.

The exchange of captains with Empoli is also in the pipeline: Emmanuel Gyasi will go to Tuscany and Philip Bandinelli will do the reverse.

Next week should then mark the entry of a new executive, ie Andrea Gazzoligeneral manager of Spal in recent seasons, who will be appointed managing director.