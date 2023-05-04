He opens the Spice with Gyasi, the Goddess overturns everything. Bourabia’s goal that makes the score less bitter is of little value. The players from Bergamo get the three points at Gewiss. Ligurians still empty handed. Here are Leonardo Semplici’s words after the match: “We have to pay more attention. We’re sorry for the result because playing a match like this against a team like this isn’t for everyone. They equalized it with a great goal. Half-and-a-half situations they’re not turning in our favor at the moment. But we have to be more careful, give something more. We absolutely have to reverse the trend. On play we only got into trouble once with Zappacosta, but we had to be more reactive in the rebounds at the limit of the area. Down 3-1 it wasn’t easy to react but we stayed in the game. Only with these performances can we do well. There have always been particular results in the last few games, I hope they start to turn around for us too”.