La Spezia – “Florence is my home. I grew up there, took my first steps as a footballer and had the pleasure of coaching the Primavera. I will have many friends in the grandstand, and also on the corners. I hope, however, to tease: we need points”. Thus Leonardo Semplici, coach of Spezia, presented the match against Fiorentina at the press conference.

The club that accompanied his first steps in big football will therefore be the next opponent in the 29th day of Serie A. A challenge to which the Viola come from nine consecutive victories: “We face the team in the best form in the league. It will be difficult, but the boys are training well and I’m confident.” Think positive Simple, despite the injury situation. He continues: “Agudelo, Holm, Caldara, Joao Moutinho, Beck, Zovko, Kovalenko and Sala are out”. Instead, Bastoni recovered: “Simone will be there. – confirms the eagle coach – As well as Reca, who did his first group training and is on his way back”.

Chapter strikers: Nzola returns from disqualification, Shomurodov has unblocked himself and Maldini has once again shown that he is growing. “We evaluate different aspects. – he admits – Eldor’s return to scoring is important news both for him and for the team. Now it will be up to me to look for solutions that can see them all protagonists together, and not just during the game. Sacrifice will be needed: they will have to be the first defenders “. Then on Green: “After the first half against Salernitana I changed it to try and shake things up. I was dissatisfied with the team, I could have changed again. He did no worse than others. For me he is an important player, he has unique qualities in dribbling and shooting. I’m trying to ensure that he can be decisive again. He had a physical problem, he needs to be managed ”. Moving on to the defence, however, given Caldara’s forfeit, there could be room for Wisniewski: “We are also evaluating this hypothesis. He is a prospective footballer, he was ready ”.

Finally, the gloss is on the balance of these first weeks on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. He concludes: “I have to ensure that the quality of the team continues to grow. I am satisfied, everyone wants to improve. We will have to become even more aware of our strength. After Salernitana I was sorry and angry. The reason? Two such different times. At home, the tension made the boys encounter some more difficulties. I hope this situation can be resolved. It’s up to me to inhibit the problem and make them express their best from the first minute as it happened far from the Peak”.