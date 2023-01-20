La Spezia – Rain of money in the social coffers of La Spezia. Arsenal bought Polish central defender Jakub Kiwior for 25 million, plus 3 in bonuses (22 years old). The footballer trained this morning in Follo and at the end of the session he collected his sports clothing and left for London.

Kiwior was taken from the Slovakian club Zilina in the summer of 2021 by the then sporting director of Spezia Riccardo Pecini for 2.2 million. This is the highest capital gain recorded in the history of the aquilotta company. Now Spezia will probably take another Polish defender from Venice: Przemyslaw Wisniewski (24 years old).