Spice – It will never be a match like the others. The last time Spezia and Reggiana faced each other in 2017, in the Italian Cup. But the rivalry dates back to the 1980s. Today they find themselves opposed in Serie B, divided not only by Cisa’s pace but also by a different start to the season. On the one hand there is a team that started with the engine off and was called to react. On the other, a freshman who, despite only three points in the standings, has already made headlines for the good performances shown.

Spezia – Reggiana arrives at a delicate moment. Massimiliano Alvini he hasn’t won a match in over a year, his boys since last May. Points are scarce and Serie A, promised and promised again by the club, already appears to be a mirage. «I don’t look back, but forward – he declared in the press conference -. In the last year I have received more insults than praise. However, I am focused on Saturday’s match.” That Alvini will play without many of his defenders. In fact, the feverish Bertola has been added to the long-term patients Hristov and Wisniewski. And that’s a shamebecause after the excellent performance in Venice the young product of the eaglet youth sector had been tried consistently among the starters alongside Nikolaou.

Once again, Alvini will have to make a virtue of necessity. In all likelihood, Muhl, who has recovered from injury, and Nikolaou will move in front of Dragowski, confirmed between the posts. On the outside it will once again be the turn of Reca and Amian, while in midfield Bandinelli and Salvatore Esposito are reconfirmed. Cassata, however, could start outside. Both Zurkowski and Kouda are hoping for a chance from the start. Verde, after the ninety-odd minutes in Venice, will still be the technical linchpin of Spezia’s attack. The offensive ambitions of the Ligurians will be entrusted to his plays, Antonucci’s desire and Moro’s undiscovered scoring verve.

On the other side, Alessandro Nesta is enjoying a team that has put Parma and Cremonese in difficulty in recent weeks. The former AC Milan and Lazio player will line up, barring any surprises, a 4-3-1-2. In front of Bardi, Sampirisi, Romagna, Marcandalli and Libutti should move. New arrival Črnigoj threatens Nardi, but should start from the bench. Kabashi and Bianco, however, are sure of their place. Manolo Portanova will replace the injured Vergara in the attacking midfield. Finally, a run-off between the former Antiste and Lanini to join striker Pettinari.