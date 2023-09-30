Piacenza – Round and round, Spezia did it. There first victory in the championship is beautiful, convincing and deserved. The result was never in question, except in the last five minutes. Eleven years later the eagles flew again over the Garilli in Piacenza. Then it was a goal from Alessandro Marotta that knocked out the Wolves. Today it was Salvatore Esposito, on a penalty, and Mirko Antonucci who defeated Feralpisalò’s Leoni del Garda.

Piacenza, the players after the match

The match

So no drama this time. Indeed, Alvini’s choices in terms of formation and approach to the match finally paid off. Above all that of Rachid Kouda. A few minutes are enough to understand that the former Picerno is on the ball. It is a dribble from him, repeated, that lights up Spezia in the 7th minute. And from there Spezia never takes his foot off the accelerator. Four turns of the clock later, Antonucci warms his hands to Pizzignacco. Then, in the 14th minute, comes the episode that unlocks the match. Fiordilino’s hand deflects a cross shot from Salvatore Esposito. Colombo stays on, but is called back to VAR: it’s a penalty. Number 10 takes responsibility and makes no mistakes, displacing Feralpi’s number one. The Garda Lions, once behind, struggled to react and in the 37th minute the eagles passed again, this time through Amian. It’s a shame, however, that the French defender is slightly ahead of the opponent’s defensive line. The referee’s team cancels, but Alvini’s team doesn’t give up and passes again. Kouda, with a sumptuous play, frees Antonucci only in front of Pizzignacco. The former Rome and Cittadella is cold and in a slide he sends the two teams to rest with the result 0-2.

With the result now channeled by a well-played first half, Spezia experienced the second half as a walkway towards the final whistle. Stefano Vecchi, coach of Feralpisalò, tries to change the inertia of the match with a series of substitutions, but Alvini’s men remain focused and reactive. The freshness of Elia, Kouda and Pio Esposito, combined with a more than convincing performance from his brother Salvatore, left no doubts for the first time in the season. At the Garilli in Piacenza the eagles found everything they had lacked so far: compactness, play and, above all, concreteness in front of goal. To which, for the record, a pinch of suffering was added at the end. Especially after the 84th minute, when Andrea La Mantia, following a free kick in the midfield, closed the gap with an imperious header.

Spezia thus achieved their first victory in Serie B. Rejoices at Feralpisalò’s home and relaunches itself in the rankings. Now there are five points and the horizon is a little clearer. The storm hasn’t passed yet, but the Eagles can fly again accompanied by the chants of the fans: “We want you like this”.

Today’s challenge

The Spezia returns to Piacenza eleven years after the last time. This time not to escape the jaws of the wolf but to face the lions of FeralpiSalò. Massimiliano Alvini’s team, fresh from the draw with Brescia in the midweek round, is still hunting for their first victory of the season. The ranking is crying, only Lecco is behind the Ligurians. A shock is needed. The club has been the bearer of the promotion dream since August, but so far only disappointments have arrived.

Updates

Penalty kick in the 17th minute for a touch with the elbow. Salvatore Esposito and scores.

Free kick for Feralpisalò in the 27th minute.

31′ free kick for Spezia.

33′ yellow card for Filippo Bandinelli for a foul on Letizia

35′ yellow also for Luca Ceppitelli of FeralpiSalò

38′ Kelvin Amian scores Spezia’s second in Piacenza: canceled after VAR

46′ Antonucci scores (this time incontrovertibly) the second goal

5 minutes of added time

58′ Antonucci is also booked

60′ fourth yellow card for Spezia: this time for Elia

84′ Mantia reopens the match

7 minutes of added time

The official lineups

The goal, therefore, is to try to reverse course before crashing. Against the Rondinelle we saw a lively Spezia again, who produced a lot and suffered little. «All that was missing was the finalization» underlined Alvini on the eve of the match. Not a detail in the game of football, but the truth. Thus, to try to improve his scoring, the eagle coach still relies on the two strikers. Verde and Moro played during the week, today it’s Pio Esposito and Antonucci’s turn. Behind them, in the 3-4-1-2 designed, there is Kouda. Bandinelli and Salvatore Esposito are the midfielders, while on the outside there is space for Elia and Reca. Finally, Dragowski is protected by the proven trio of Amian, Bertola and Nikolaou.

On the other side, Stefano Vecchi confirms the 4-3-3 and entrusts the keys of the attack to striker Andrea La Mantia. With him, tasked with worrying Spezia’s defense, are Parigini and Felici. In the middle of the field, space for Zennaro, Fiordilino and Balestrero. The starting eleven is completed by the four defenders in front of Pizzignacco: Letizia, Ceppitelli, Pilato and Martella.