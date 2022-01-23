La Spezia – At the Peak Spezia-Sampdoria is played, a clash that gives away heavy points for the standings. Among the Eaglets there is no Batons for a problem with an adductor in the finish. Today he tried to catch up but Motta didn’t want to risk it. Sala owner, one of the ex of the game. Kovalenko will replace the suspended Major.

In Sampdoria at the end Giampaolo, in the match of his second debut as a Sampdoria coach, relies on his 4-3-1-2, with Candreva attacking midfielder behind the Gabbiadini-Caputo duo.

The heating of the Spezia

The formations

Spice: Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca; Sala, Kiwior, Kovalenko; Green, Manaj, Gyasi. On the bench: Zoet, Zovko, Ferrer, Sher, Nguiamba, Hristov, Nzola, Antiste, Agudelo, Strelec, Bertola. Coach: Motta.

Sampdoria: Falcone; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Magnani, Augello; Thorsby, Ekdal, Rincon; Candreva; Gabbiadini, Caputo. On the bench: Ravaglia, Saio, Conti, Chabot, Dragusin, Murru, Trimboli, Yepes, Askildsen, Vieira, Ciervo, Torregrossa. Coach: Giampaolo.

The warm-up of the Sampdoria

