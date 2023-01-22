Spice – 2023 started with great pomp for Spezia and Rome, opponents at the “Alberto Picco” stadium in La Spezia on the nineteenth day of Serie A. Gotti’s team achieved an immaculate start to the year: draws with Atalanta and Lecce, victory with Torino. Even the knockout in the Italian Cup, again in the presence of Gasperini’s “Goddess”, validated the qualities and excellent momentum of the eagle squad. Mourinho’s men did even better: victories over Bologna, Fiorentina and Genoa (in the cup), and a value draw in Milan against Milan.

Spezia-Roma, follow the match live

To continue the record streak of five consecutive useful results, and counter the emergency that has hit every department, Gotti relies on the usual 3-5-2. In front of Dragowski, confirmed between the posts, there are Amian, Caldara and Hristov. The Bulgarian, given the disqualification of Nikolaou and the sale of Kiwior to Arsenal, is back as a starter in the league as well. Confirmed, after Turin, the midfield trio made up of Agudelo, Ampadu and Bourabia, while on the flanks Holm moves on the right and Reca on the left. It is in attack, however, that the eaglets have to record the heaviest absence, that of Mbala Nzola. Scorer of nine goals so far, the Angolan was forced to wave the white flag due to a first-degree lesion to the soleus. In his place, therefore, it’s up to Verde to support Captain Emmanuel Gyasi. Regularly summoned Cipot and Krollis, the two young new faces landed this week on the shores of the Gulf of Poets.

shore Rome, Mourinho loses Pellegrini but confirms the 3-4-2-1. The Giallorossi captain leaves the keys to the trocar to Dybala, assisted by El Shaarawy behind Abraham. Matic and Cristante are the halfbacks, while Zalewski and Celik preside over the flanks. The defense, to protect Rui Patricio, is the starting one, made up of Ibanez, Smalling and Mancini. Not called up Nicolò Zaniolo.