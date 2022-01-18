La Spezia, the welcome of the fans to the team bus after the historic victory with Milan

La Spezia – About fifty eagle fans reached the “Bruno Ferdeghini” sports center in the middle of the night to greet and thank the team returning from San Siro. A real sporting feat, which allows the men to coach Thiago Motta to take a good breath of fresh air in the standings.

There is no lack of controversy on the management of the final match of the referee Serra, however, the certainty remains that Spezia, throughout the second half, has shown that they can hold their own against Milan and remain clinging to a match that seemed really difficult to resume. For this reason, the ultras from La Spezia did not hesitate towards midnight to meet and position themselves in front of the gates of the “Ferdeghini.” At the arrival of the bus, many cheering chants for players and above all for Mr. Thiago Motta, now that the horizon it seems more serene and his bench much much firmer.

