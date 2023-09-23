Cesena – Spezia-Reggiana is not, and will never be, a match like the others. Six years after the last time, in the Italian Cup, the two teams return to face each other in the championship. Divided by the Cisa pass, and with only two points in the standings, the whites and the grenade need points to move up a deficit in the rankings.

For change the inertia of a lame start to the season, Massimiliano Alvini confirms Spezia. “I might seem crazy, but the way he works, he is committed and tries to build a soul for himself, I like the team” he said in the press conference the day before. Which is why the coach doesn’t give up the verve he rediscovered on the Venezia pitch despite the defeat.

No revolution, Therefore. Against Alessandro Nesta’s Reggiana, the eagle coach confirms the usual 4-3-3. Muhl plays in the center of defense, replacing the feverish Bertola alongside Nikolaou, while Amian and Reca spread out on the right and left respectively. Dragowski is in goal. Salvatore Esposito is the team’s metronome: he has the task of managing the maneuver. Bandinelli and Cassata are, however, the midfielders. The talent of Daniele Verde, assisted by Antonucci and Moro, has the task of finding a goal that has been missing since the first day of the championship.

On the other side, Nesta enjoys a team which in recent weeks has put Parma and Cremonese in difficulty. The former AC Milan and Lazio player lines up a 4-3-1-2. Sampirisi, Romagna, Marcandalli and Pieragnolo move in front of Bardi. Newcomer Črnigoj starts from the bench. In the middle of the field, in fact, there is Girma. With him, Kabashi and Bianco. Manolo Portanova instead replaces the injured Vergara in the attacking midfield. Finally, in front of the former Antiste and Gondo.