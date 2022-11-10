Spice – On Sunday 13 November at 3pm Spezia is expected at the Bentegodi from Veronawho today is engaged today in the postponement of the 14th matchday against Juventus.

Eaglets will have to do without Arkadiusz Reca, injured, who will not even participate in the World Cup with Poland. La Spezia’s left-handed winger suffered a muscle injury in last Tuesday’s game against Udinese and was left off the list for the Qatari competition. The player will not be available on Sunday for the away match of the men led by Luca Gotti in Verona, very important for the classification, together with the other injured Kovalenko and Gyasi.

Some hope of recovering Dragowski, fresh from a back pain that knocked him out in the warm-up of the match against the Friulians. For Gotti problems on the left wing where, in the absence of Reca, the precarious physical condition of Bastoni, who has just returned from a month of injury, is added. Probable Holm’s shift, usually employed to the right. Towards a Caldara starting shirt in defense, the Green-Nzola couple confirmed forward.