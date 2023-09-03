Cesena – Lo Spezia is preparing to end a difficult week, both on and off the pitch, at the Dino Manuzzi stadium in Cesena. In the first home game of the year, Massimiliano Alvini’s Eagles host Como in what is already taking on the contours of a decisive challenge. After the draw with Sudtirol and the heavy defeat in Catanzaro, Nikolaou and his teammates have the obligation to react and bring the first three points of the year to Liguria.

On the immediate eve, the fans asked for and received a comparison with the team. At 10, before finishing, more than two hundred eagle supporters went to the Follo training ground. At the gates they cheered on the players, asking for maximum effort.

At the end of the exchange of views, Alvini also took the floor, who today revolutionizes his Spezia and takes the field with a 3-5-2. In front of Dragowski, confirmed between the posts, Gelashvili, Muhl and Nikolaou move. For the Georgian it is the absolute debut in the white jersey. In midfield, from left to right, there are Moutinho, Bandinelli, Ekdal, Zurkowski and Amian. Finally, in attack, space for Mirko Antonucci and Francesco Pio Esposito. First time since the start for the Inter home jewel, who replaces the non-called up Luca Moro.

Moreno Longo, technician from Como, responds with a shrewd 4-4-2. Barba, who is a central defender by trade, acts on the right. On the left, however, is Ioannou. To protect goalkeeper Semper there are Odenthal and Curto. In midfield, therefore, Iovine, Bellemo, Kone and Da Cunha move. In attack Gabrielloni and Cutrone. Only bench for the great ex on duty, Luca Vignali.