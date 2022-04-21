La Spezia – La Spezia Calcio has launched a survey among its fans to decide how calibrate the areas of the new grandstand of the Picco stadiumwhich will be expanded starting from the summer of 2023. A series of cross-hair questions to test the approval rating for the current offer of the system and the type of services you would like to be able to use in the future: catering, larger seats, padding and special views.

A market survey carried out by the CAA Icon agency in Los Angeles, to which the New York Platek family, owner of the Ligurian club, had already contacted to identify the management of their European football clubs, between Italy, Portugal and Denmark. In the renovated grandstand of the Picco stadium, the most central section will be dedicated to VIP seats with hospitalitywhile the remainder of the seats will be traditional, with no additional services and available for purchase as a standard subscription. There will be sky boxes, loggias and the so-called “pitch seats”, the seats on the sidelines.

“If food and drinks were included in the price with a higher final cost, would you be willing to pay more for this service?” Is the kind of question fans are asked to answer. There is also the possibility of leaving an address to be eventually invited to participate in a group discussion with consultants and other fans. The final design of the new stadium was entrusted to the GAU Arena studio by architect Gino Zavanella.

