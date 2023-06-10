La Spezia – Online purchase of tickets for tomorrow night’s play-off by the supporters of Spezia and Hellas Verona. Yesterday in the late afternoon the four thousand tickets made available to the eagle supporters in the north curve of the Mapei Stadium were practically sold out, while for those who want to access the east stand there is time to purchase them until this evening, at 7 pm. The repeated meetings of the The security operations group testify to the concerns for public order expressed without reservations by the police station and the prefecture of Reggio Emilia. But to guarantee the quality of the security service, the forces deployed on the roads will be impressive with the dispatch of about five hundred agents including police, carabinieri and financiers. Yesterday the latest indications from the Gos meeting, which took place in the afternoon, provided for the possibility of opening other sectors of the Mapei stadium to the two fans, provided that the two curves were filled first, with the four thousand from La Spezia in the North and the 4,700 from Verona in the South.

In any case, a sales channel for tickets in the east side grandstand had also remained open on the Vivaticket online circuit, with around 500 tickets sold in a short time, as well as around 400 accreditations: throughout the east grandstand, which has total of 6,573 seats. In any case, the authorities had set a ceiling of 2,500 seats, in the opposite grandstand, the west, the Venetian fans would be offered 1,800 seats to compensate for the greater capacity of their curve. Yesterday evening around 400 seats were still available in the south curve, reserved for Gialloblù fans, in addition to a hundred in the west grandstand, sector C. There will be no less than 16 coaches departing from La Spezia, with a meeting scheduled for 4.30 pm in the Unieuro square, in the near the Bragarina stadium, they will be escorted to the Reggio Emilia toll booth and from there to the parking lot in Piazzale Felice Romano. The lion’s share did it Gabriele Pierini’s Belini Frizzanti club, very good at booking eleven coaches around Italy, from Bologna to Montecatini in Milan. Two vehicles set up by Cavatorti, two by High Fidelity, one by Gruppo Bullone and one by Cral ATC. Ferrovia, Pride and Fedelissimi will instead travel with minibuses and private cars, like many other Eagles fans. The purchase of tickets online is no longer limited to residents of the province of La Spezia, but also to residents of Liguria or the province of Massa Carrara. The possession of the Fan Card is obviously necessary because to purchase the coupons its number must be entered together with the personal data. For further information it will be possible to consult the websites vivaticket.com, www.legaseriea.it, www.acspezia.com. —