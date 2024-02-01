Spice – A few hours after the closing of the transfer market, Spezia is still on the hunt for a striker. Filippo Pittarello, center forward of Cittadella, has been dropped, and the eagle club is attempting to bring Shon Weissman to the shores of the Gulf of Poets.

The Israeli footballer, currently playing for Granada, had already been approached by the via Melara club in mid-January. The parties are negotiating and trying to do everything possible to close the operation. The formula would be that of the dry loan. In recent days Real Valladolid, the club for which the attacker played until last season, also tried. But the operation stalled.

In the event that Spezia manages to close for Weissman, Luca Moro could leave the white shirt. Reggiana seems to have the advantage, but everything will depend on the final hours of the market. Time is running out and everything is intertwined.