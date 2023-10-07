La Spezia – The latest victory is not lost in the mists of time, but almost. It was February 16, 2005, Spezia coached by Loris Dominissini beat Pisa 2-0 thanks to the award-winning team Baggio Guidetti and confirmed their desire for the play-offs. Back then we played in Group A of Serie C and no one could imagine that the two companies would take such different paths. The derby between the whites and the Nerazzurri, in fact, can be considered a classic. The two teams have faced each other on 59 occasions. A record for the eagle club. Yet, since that victory the opportunities for confrontation have been increasingly rare and have never seen the Ligurians rejoice.

It’s not a taboo, in short. But we’re not far away. Which is why Massimiliano Alvini would have preferred to get there with the full team. Instead, will have to do without the long-term patients Wisniewski and Hristov, and perhaps also of Bertola. “We will do everything to get him back – he declared in the press conference the day before – but we will decide a few hours before the match whether he will be one of us or not”. And the tactical structure will also depend on his presence, he specified, recalling his latest performances: «Nicolò gives us the possibility of playing with three. Alternatively, we will have to change something.”

Defense still to be recorded, therefore. With number 77 on the pitch the line will be recomposed with Amian and Nikolaou. Alternatively, there is room for Muhl, with the possibility of seeing different movements or even returning to four. Few doubts, however, in the rest of the eleven. Evidence from the day before gives Pio Esposito again ahead of Moro as central striker. The push will come from the wings, with the recovered Cassata and Reca sure of the shirt like Salvatore Esposito and Bandinelli. In the attacking midfield it will once again be the turn of Kouda and Antonucci, who performed well at Garilli in Piacenza against Feralpisalò. Consequently, a new bench for Verde. The idea of ​​making it coexist with the former Citadel must find its way into balance. Alvini was clear: «I like technical and quality players: I will do everything to be able to field them, but under the right conditions».

On the other hand, Alberto Aquilani certainly won’t change. Like Spezia, Pisa have won only one match in the last five, curiously against Feralpisalò. The ideological and tactical revolution implemented in the summer is struggling to advance. And the former Fiorentina youth coach has yet to give up valuable pieces like Tramoni and D’Alessandro. Therefore, the attack will be entrusted to Moreo, assisted by Vignato and Mlakar. Valoti, Nagy and a former Serie A acquaintance like Miguel Veloso will move in midfield. Barbieri and Beruatto, barring last-minute changes, will be the defensive flanks. Hermannson and Canestrelli, however, have the difficult task of closing the way to Nicolas’ door.