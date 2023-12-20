Spice – «A tough match awaits us in Cittadella». Francesco Pio Esposito and Jeroen Zoet speak in chorus between one autograph and another. Together they met the fans in the “Meet & Greet” organized by Spezia Calcio.

A crowd of people waited for tens of minutes for the opening of the store in Piazza Sant'Agostino. Waiting for her inside were the attacker and the goalkeeper. Both signed autographs and took photos with adults and children. But not only. Supporters also had the opportunity to exchange a few words and Christmas greetings with the two footballers.

«I'm happy at La Spezia» reveals Zoet, who then focuses on the next match in the Veneto region. «We are confident, but a difficult match awaits us on Saturday. Cittadella is a strong team – he adds -. We hope to continue scoring points.”

The same thought as Pio Esposito: «It will be a tough match. They, like us, come from positive results. But we are fine and we want to continue our positive streak. For me it's the first time in grown-up football. I didn't know how much I would play. So I'm happy with the playing time I was given. I want to continue like this.”. The gloss is on D'Angelo: «He brings serenity. Before going on the pitch he tells me to do the things I know how to do and asks me to take advantage of my characteristics.”