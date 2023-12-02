Spezia–Parma, the eagles start again with the trident: Verde, Kouda, Pio Esposito in attack

La Spezia – Emotions and points up for grabs: it’s not a derby, but we’re close. La Spezia and Parma are divided only by the Cisa pass. The rivalry between the two fans, once twinned, is deeply felt. And the fifteenth matchday of Serie B offers a important loot both for the eaglets, sucked into the quicksand at the bottom of the table, and for the ducals, first in the class.

The environment is electric. There was one this week new complaint in the headquarters in via Melara. The beating heart of the eagle support reiterated his position in the confrontation with the CEO Andrea Gazzoli. On the other hand, Luca D’Angelowho made his debut with a defeat on the Spezia bench, underlined the importance of “everyone rowing on the same side”, starting with the players.

The official line-ups of Spezia – Parma

“We will have to understand who wants to take off the jacket and tie and wear clothes more appropriate to the situation” specified the coach from Pescara. Who, to face the top of the class, chose to confirm the 4-3-2-1 seen in Genoa. The sole striker is Francesco Pio Esposito.

Behind him Daniele Verde and Rachid Kouda, recovered from the problem suffered during the week. The most important news is in midfield: Filippo Bandinelli has recovered from his injury and will join Salvatore Esposito and Szymon Zurkowski. No changes, however, in defense. Dimitrios Nikolaou and Lukas Muhl govern the penalty area in defense of Bartolomiej Dragowski, while Kelvin Amian and Salvatore Elia move on the outside.

Fabio Pecchia responds by lining up his Parma as usual 4-3-3. The great ex Leandro Chicizola defends the posts. Del Prato, Balogh, Circati and Di Chiara move in front of the Argentine goalkeeper. The keys to the midfield end up in the pockets of Hernani and Estevez, also a Spezia player in the recent past. Colak, however, is stationed further ahead. Close to where Mihaila and Man will have the task of triggering Camara’s offensive quality.

The eagle fans march in a procession against violence against women

Just under an hour before the start of the match, the Curve Dangerous marched towards the Viale Fieschi facility demonstrating against violence against women.