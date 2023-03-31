Open doors and a lot of enthusiasm at the peak: this is how Spezia prepares for the challenge with Salernitana



Spice – More than a month after the last time, Spezia Calcio has once again opened the doors of the Alberto Picco stadium to the fans. After the affection gathered before Hellas Verona, Gyasi and his companions were able to train again in front of a large audience in one of the last training sessions in view of Sunday’s match against Salernitana.

Contrary to what happened a few weeks ago, the session did not take place entirely in open doors. The eagle supporters entered at 4pm, when the technical-tactical part had already been archived and only the practice match was missing. In the half field under the Curva Piscina, Leonardo Semplici thus directed the challenge between blacks and oranges. Green and Krollis scored for the former, Amian for the latter.

But the most important news it comes from being in a group by Simone Bastoni and Emil Holm. The former, with an evident bandage on his left knee, was tried out as a left-back. His return would be fundamental, given that the role is harassed by injuries to Reca and Joao Moutinho. The second, returning after the problems that kept him away from the field, as a tall winger in support of the lone striker Gyasi.

They did not take part in the final match Daniel Maldini and Ethan Ampadu, recently returned from his commitments with the Wales national team. At the time of the opening to almost 600 fans, however, Mbala Nzola, Eldor Shomurodov and Albin Ekdal were not seen on the pitch. The Angolan striker, who returned early from his national team commitments, will in any case be disqualified in the delicate match against Salernitana. The weight of the attack will rest entirely on the shoulders of the Uzbek, who will reunite with his comrades in the next few hours.