Cosenza – Every game is a story in itself. Popular belief says so, the pitch tells it. But inside the usual challenge, usually, others nest. Spezia flies to Cosenza to snatch the lead. But also to exorcise a pitch that has never seen them win. Then, there is a detail of no small importance: on the bench of the Wolves sits that Massimiliano Alvini who, last December, was relieved of leading the Ligurian team.

Cosenza – Spezia: the official formations

For all these reasons, Cosenza – Spezia It won’t be a trivial match. Everyone knows it, on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. Including Luca D’Angelo, who received a warning from his colleague Davide Possanzini of Mantova regarding the rossoblu: “They forced us to play at our best – he revealed in a press conference after Sunday’s match -. But thanks to the duels we won we managed to get the victory. They have a good group”. Important indications, which the former Pisa coach has heard, matured and transferred into the formation choices. Sarr goes in goal, increasingly a fixed point after the latest performances. In defense there is room for Hristov, captain, and Mateju. With them not Wisniewski but again Bertola, once again confirmed in the starting trio. Aurelio, author of the decisive goal against Frosinone, takes back the left wing. Elia, consequently, moves to the right. In the middle the usual two, Salvatore Esposito and Nagy, accompanied by Cassata. While in attack Edoardo Soleri is the fixed point: alongside him first in the starting eleven for Giuseppe Di Serio.

The great ex Alvini responds with the now tested 3-4-2-1. And it largely confirms the eleven that lost at the last minute the last challenge on the Mantova pitch. In goal there is Micai. In front of him Venturi, Caporale and Camporese. The wingers are Florenzi and Charlys, with D’Orazio and Ciervo moving in the center of the field. Finally, in attack, space for Kouan and Fumagalli: they will be the ones to inspire the plays of the lone striker Mazzocchi.