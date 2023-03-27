Muscle injury for the 26-year-old Angolan striker. He should certainly skip Salernitana, but perhaps also Fiorentina and Lazio

National teams are always a double-edged sword for clubs, which are happy for their athletes but remain – at the same time – anxious until they return. Very bad news, in fact, for Spezia, the break ended prematurely for M’Bala Nzola. The striker has been forced to wave the white flag since his Angola training camp with a muscle injury.

The 26-year-old Angolan underwent instrumental tests today but the details were not disclosed. What is certain is that the player should miss the match against Salernitana. The Ligurians are entangled in the fight for salvation and the lack of the centre-forward – author of 12 goals this season – is a problem of no small importance. The use of him also for the matches against Fiorentina and Lazio remains in doubt.