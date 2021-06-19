The management of the Ligurian club has contacted the coach to talk about the future. The patron of the Tuscans Corsi has chosen who to entrust the bench to
Gianluca Frabotta, 22 years old next Thursday, is the first reinforcement of Ballardini’s Genoa. Fifteen appearances in Serie A in the last season with Juventus (of which 8 as a starter), and in the Under 21 group, represents a quality addition for the squad of the rossoblù coach, which in recent weeks has had frequent market meetings with the management and with the president Preziosi. Who asked above all to make targeted choices in all departments. In the left lane in the last season, Genoa had been able to count on the quality of Zappacosta, but he returned to Chelsea at the end of the season.
Spezia, Nicola idea if he leaves Italian
–
Spezia finds himself having to unexpectedly deal with the coach a few days after the renewal signed by Italian until 2023 with a release clause. Yesterday the president Philip Platek and his brother owner Robert – contacted Italiano. In the event of his departure, the names of Nicola, Giampaolo and Iachini dance.
Empoli, Andreazzoli is back
–
A weekend of waiting and then the decision: Monday is likely the decisive day to entrust the bench to Andreazzoli.
This is the response of President Corsi to the divorce with Dionisi, who married in Sassuolo. The club thus returns to rely on “grandfather Aurelio” who, in addition to being based on a 4-3-1-2 of great dribbling and ball possession, has remained in the hearts of the fans.
