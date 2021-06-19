Gianluca Frabotta, 22 years old next Thursday, is the first reinforcement of Ballardini’s Genoa. Fifteen appearances in Serie A in the last season with Juventus (of which 8 as a starter), and in the Under 21 group, represents a quality addition for the squad of the rossoblù coach, which in recent weeks has had frequent market meetings with the management and with the president Preziosi. Who asked above all to make targeted choices in all departments. In the left lane in the last season, Genoa had been able to count on the quality of Zappacosta, but he returned to Chelsea at the end of the season.