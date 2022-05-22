Napoli beat La Spezia 3-0 away and closed the season in the best possible way, which saw Spalletti’s team finish in third place with 79 points. Napoli’s goals all arrive in the first half, which was interrupted for about ten minutes due to some intemperance of the two fans who launched smoke bombs at each other. In addition to any other items available. The Azzurri players immediately ran under the host sector to try to calm the spirits as well as Thiago Motta and him, while a police cordon managed to avoid the invasion of the field of the ultrà from Campania.

The game was interrupted after 12 minutes and with the advantage of Napoli 1-0 thanks to Politano’s goal in the 4 ‘. After the second half Spalletti’s team scored with Zielinski in the 25th minute and then with Demme in the 36th minute. In the second half, Spezia risks embarking but then tries to recover and shorten the distance with Agudelo, Manaj and Maggiore. At 86 ‘there is still time for a cross from Manaj, but nothing more. Ligurians, already saved at 36 points, and Neapolitans meet for the next Serie A season.