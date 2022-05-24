One of the Neapolitan supporters who invaded the sector of the stadium occupied by the Spezia supporters during the first half of the last Serie A match last Sunday between the Azzurri and Spezia was arrested in flagrant delay. He is a 51-year-old from the Vomero district with a criminal record. The police are focusing attention on the ultras group of the Fedayn among whose components there are allegedly the protagonists of the climbs and clashes in the post game.

The Digos of the La Spezia Police Headquarters has arrested four Ligurian ultras in flagrance deferred after the clashes in the course of Spezia-Naples. The alleged offenses are brawls, injuries, possession of objects capable of offending and climbing over the fence of the land that led to the interruption of the race. The four would have participated in the attempted invasion of the field from the Curva Ferrovia, contextual to that of the visiting fans from their sector, and subsequently in the attempt to contact the Neapolitans after the match. Validation is scheduled for tomorrow morning.