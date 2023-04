Monza wins 2-0 on the Spezia field in the match valid for the 32nd day of Serie A 2022-2023. The Lombards won with goals from Ciurria, who scored in the 21st minute with a precise left-footed shot from the edge of the area, and Carlos Augusto, who closed the score in the 93rd minute. The victory allows Monza to climb to 44 points. Spezia remains at 27 points and risks being overtaken by Verona, currently third from bottom at 26.