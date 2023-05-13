La Spezia – Looking ahead, without fear. Spezia wasn’t used to it, but he’ll have to get into the part quickly. For the first time in three years of Serie A, the eaglets are found in the last three positions, synonym of cadetteria. And the watchword is: chase. Between Lecce’s draw at the Olimpico with Lazio and Hellas Verona’s commitment to Turin, Semplici’s men welcome Milan in a sold-out Peak for the occasion.

The eaglet coach was clear in the press conference: «We can play it all the way. We have nothing to lose. We will give our best to get the result». The Rossoneri, on the other hand, are a formidable opponent, they sail among the four best teams in the Champions League and have important qualities despite their injuries. Therefore, to achieve a result, Spezia will have to at least play the same match as in the first leg when only an extraordinary volley from Giroud managed to tame the Ligurians, who after going down in the first half equalized thanks to the goal of the former Daniel Maldini.

Spezia-Milan, the arrival of the bus of the eagles at the peak



At the center of the attack, freshly renewed, there is Mbala Nzola. The Angolan striker, who has extended his agreement with Spezia until 2026, is ready to give his all in these last few games to hit the save pass. With him, ready to put Milan’s solid defense in difficulty, is captain Emmanuel Gyasi. Given the disqualification of Agudelo, the injury of Bastoni and the last-minute recovery of Zurkowski, in midfield the choices were obligatory for Leonardo Semplici. Alongside Esposito’s youth are Bourabia and Ekdal. To complete the department there are, then, the external Amian and Reca. Nikolaou, Ampadu and Wisniewski close the eagle formation to protect the usual Dragowski.





Stefano Pioli, fresh from the 0-2 defeat in the Champions League, has several training problems. Out Leao, Messias, Bennacer, Florenzi, Ibrahimovic and Krunic due to injury. It turns out one 4-2-3-1 conditioned by the infirmary and by the turnover. Maignan is in goal. Defense composed by Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori and Theo Hernandez. The two in midfield are Tonali and Pobega. Finally, Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Rebic have the task of inflaming Divock Origi’s scoring vein.