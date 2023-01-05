La Spezia – The medical check-ups are scheduled for this afternoon, January 5, in a medical center in the Val di Magra Salvatore Espositoclass 2,000 midfielder about to move from Spal to Spezia.

After the formalities, the player will sign by tomorrow a four-year contract with the Ligurian club to then make himself available to detechnician Luca Gotti. Second winter signing for the whites, who have already made their debut João Moutinhoarrived from MLS, in the final match against Atalanta.

The plan of technical director Eduardo Macia now involves looking for a midfielder and a striker to support Nzola, currently Serie A vice top scorer. Outgoing, there are the young Sher, Nguiamba and the Slovakian international Strelec, for whom a solution is being sought in loan.

Winger Leandro Sanca will move to Spal until the end of the season, pending the Esposito deal. Under evaluation the situation related to goalkeepers. Zoet came out battered from a game fight with Zapata and will have to have a knee examined to determine the extent of the injury.

Still in recovery Dragowski, in turn the protagonist of a game clash in the last game before the break. In case of prolonged absence of bothSpezia could decide to return to the market for a number 1. In the meantime, it will be the young Bosnian’s turn against Lecce Petar Zovko, born in 2002, making his debut from the first minute.