Spice – Luca D'Angelo had asked for reinforcements. And the first one after Vignali will arrive within hours. The negotiation between Spezia and Genoa for Filip Jagiello is nearing completion. He will land on the shores of the Gulf of Poets on a dry loan.

It will be the second transfer market coup after Vignali's. Playing as a central midfielder, he grew up in Zaglebie Lubin in Poland. In 2019 he was signed by Genoa. He made his Serie A debut for the rossoblù on 20 October of the same year, in the 5-1 defeat against Parma. In October 2020 he moved to Brescia in Serie B. He makes his debut in the third round of the Italian Cup, while on 7 November he scored the first goal against Cosenza. At the end of the 2021/22 season he returns to Genoa and proves to be important in Grifone's return to the top flight.

In all likelihood, the Polish midfielder will arrive at Spezia on dry loan. In fact, his contract with Genoa expires in June 2025. He made 51 appearances and 4 goals for the rossoblù.