Pisa – Action, rolling. Serie B picks up where it left offalbeit wearing a new guise. The championship will be beautiful and balanced. This is what the advance that opened the tournament between Brescia and Palermo reiterated. But above all it will be full of high-level challenges, like the one that will take place tonight at the Arena Garibaldi. The hosts Pisa have changed their coach. Filippo Inzaghi has taken Alberto Aquilani’s place and the Nerazzurri are dreaming big. Spezia, on the other hand, have maintained their technical leadership and backbone. Luca D’Angelo has received high-level reinforcements and hopes to take a less tortuous path than in the recent past.

Pisa – Spezia, the official formations

The journey of Pisa and Spezia therefore begins like this, with a derby. The atmosphere both on the field and in the stands is scorching. Every member of both clubs knows they are facing the first crossroads of the season. Not so much for the points at stake, being the opening day, but for the prestige and importance of a match that has distant roots. Luca D’Angelo, the great ex of the day, is also aware of this. After the defeat of Salerno in the Italian Cup, which came on penalties, the coach from the Eagles confirms the 3-4-2-1.

Three changes compared to last season. Sarr, Zoet’s heir, goes in goal. On the left wing is Aurelio, who arrived from Palermo together with Edoardo Soleri. The cup bomber confirmed at the center of the attack. The rest of the eleven is made up of the usual suspects. In defense are Bertola, Mateju and Hristov, captain. Elia moves on the right lane, with Bandinelli, Nagy and Salvatore Esposito in the center of the field. Finally, supporting the former rosanero, there is Francesco Pio Esposito.

On the other side, Filippo Inzaghi responds with the same weapons. The module is identical. The three-man defense guarding the number one Semper is composed of Calabresi, Caracciolo and Canestrelli. Javsenak and Beruatto are the wingers. In the Nerazzurri engine, instead, Marin and Tourè move. Finally, Moreo and Tramoni support the only striker Bonfanti.