“Aren’t I a captain today? So I don’t play! ”. The words – more or less these refer from Spezia – are from Giulio Maggiore, addressing Mr. Gotti in the locker room, just before the start of the match between the Ligurians and Como, in today’s first round of the Italian Cup. With the armband for the last season (and part of the previous one) of Serie A and La Spezia doc, driving force in the two consecutive saves, Maggiore felt wounded in his pride, and so, rather, he preferred to end up in the stands, than playing without that symbol.