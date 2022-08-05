Spice – “The Italian Cup is an important test to verify many things. We will field the most competitive team possible. ”He said it today at a press conference Luca Gotti, coach of Spezia, in view of the Italian Cup match against Como on Saturday. “We deal with some unavailable, such as Amian, Ferrer, Antiste and Ekdal and others who are behind in form, such as Kovalenko – said the coach – The others have been trying for a month to learn a new game system with new principles” .

Major, in the odor of transfer, will be of the match. “He has behaved like an exemplary professional up to now, actually as a captain. The armband? I will talk to him to decide what is best to do. On Nzola, on the other hand, I say that he is a player that I like very much, that he made himself available and that perhaps he doesn’t even know how strong he is. “

On the rest of the market: “The company and I shared the idea of ​​greatly reducing the group compared to a year ago, built by virtue of the possibility that the market was blocked. Now we have to raise competitiveness role by role so that everyone is pushed to improve. This is what I expect in the last month of the market “.

