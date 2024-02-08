Video

La Spezia – Luca D'Angelo, coach of Spezia Calcio, met and rewarded his colleagues from La Spezia who distinguished themselves in the last season. The event, organized by the president of the Italian Association of Football Coaches Provincial Committee of La Spezia Alteo Bolognini, saw recognition for: Enrico Barilari, coach of Sestri Levante; Francesco Quaranta (Beverino); Fabrizio Giorgini (Amegliese); Valter Lunghi (Brugnato); Stefano Strata (Mulazzo); Valerio Puccetti (Canaletto Sepor U15); Lorenzo Feltrin (Don Bosco); Giuseppe Chiappucci and Michele Maggiari (Liguria U19 representative team).



