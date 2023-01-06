La Spezia – La Spezia loses goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet for two months. This is the doctors’ estimate regarding the injury to the Dutchman, who turned 32 today, following a game clash with Duvan Zapata during Spezia-Atalanta on Wednesday afternoon. Exams done this morning revealed a second-degree tear of the posterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. The player will not be operated on, but will have to stay away from the playing field for 7 to 9 weeks. In the championship, confidence will be given to the young Petar Zovko, 20 years old waiting for Dragowski’s return.

On the market front, the signing of midfielder Salvatore Esposito from Spal is expected today for the sum of 3.6 million, including bonuses. Yesterday there was a meeting between the technical director Eduardo Macia and Fiorentina, of which he is a former manager. Found an economic agreement on the basis of 4 million per the purchase of midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, now the Ligurian club will try to convince the player with a four-year contract. He would become the fourth Polish international in the squad after Dragowski, Kiwior and Reca.

Yesterday the Albanian Kleis Bozhanaj sold outright to Carrarese, to whom he was already on loan, an operation that free up a post as a non-EU citizen in pink.