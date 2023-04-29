Spezia-Monza 0-2, the images of the match

The images of the most significant moments of the Picco match





La Spezia – Eagles no longer fly. Spezia no longer knows how to win. At the peak, after Lazio, Monza also passes. Thanks to a timely goal from the former Ciurria and Carlos Augusto, the Brianteans repeated the result of the first leg and condemned the whites to yet another defeat. If the ranking didn’t smile before, now it’s crying. And the eagle public, for the first time since the beginning of the season, roared, asking the team to bring out the attributes.

The match

Orphaned by Maldini and Nzola, Semplici surprises and to give more weight to the offensive maneuver he deploys Kovalenko in the three behind Shomurodov. And the move, in practice on the field, turns out to be spot on. In the first twenty minutes the only chances happened on the Ukrainian midfielder’s feet. Too bad, however, that the powders are wet. First, after just one hundred seconds, he can’t find the ball from a good position. Then, in the 18th minute, he incredibly hit Di Gregorio two meters from the goal. This is the prelude to the Monza goal.

In accordance with the oldest unwritten law of the game, the former Ciurria takes pallfrom twenty-five meters and hits the corner. No celebrations, but guests ahead. The eagles feel the pinch, for the Brianteans it is enough to govern. At least until the 35th minute, when the whites knock on Di Gregorio’s door again. On the corner well kicked by Kovalenko, however, Amian can’t find the mirror from a few steps away. It is with the umpteenth opportunity wasted by the landlords, who effectively sends the teams into place on the result of 0-1.

Spezia-Monza, the arrival of the Aquilotti bus



The recovery, if possible, makes it even more evident the bad moment of La Spezia. After an opportunity for Bastoni, well neutralized by the goalkeeper from Brianza in the 48th minute, the eagles were unable to capitalize on the enormous amount of play and ball possession. In fact, between one change and another, the second half doesn’t show much to tell. The situation remains in balance until the last five minutes, when something moves again. The first to throw away the ball evenly is Agudelo. Petagna has the opportunity to double a few minutes later. A question and answer that serves only as a prelude to Carlos Augusto’s goal. Goal that closes the match in the 93rd minute.

The situation in the Spezia house now it starts to get complicated. Lecce, in advance of the 33rd day, beat Udinese and moved up to +4. Hellas Verona, which has only one point less than Spezia, and Cremonese will play in a few hours. Only after their match will it be known whether the eagles, for the first time since they have been in Serie A, will be in the full relegation zone.

And at the end of the match, the team was challenged by the fans.