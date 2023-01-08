La Spezia – Two healthy teams and one goal: to keep the category. Although at the moment the margin of Spezia and Lecce on the red zone of the standings is comforting, the challenge of the “Picco”, valid for the seventeenth day of Serie A, takes on all the meanings of a real direct clash.

Spezia-Lecce, the arrival of the eaglets at the peak



Scoring points is Luca Gotti’s imperative towards the Salento challenge. To lead the eaglets to their first victory in 2023, to cancel the last quarter of an hour of the match against Atalanta and, above all, to hook the train of teams stationed right around Lecce in the standings. A triple mission that the technician from La Spezia entrusts to the usual 3-5-2. Dragowski returns between the posts. And it’s excellent news since Zoet, who replaced him against Atalanta, suffered a second-degree injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his right leg. Then, from defense to attack, the same players who played well against Gasperini’s team: Amian, Kiwior and Nikolaou the back trio; Holm, Bourabia, Ampadu, Bastoni and Reca in midfield; Nzola and Gyasi ready to worry Lecce’s rearguard.

Maurice Baroniafter the prestigious victory over Sarri’s Lazio, Instead he lines up his Lecce with a 4-3-3. Defending Falcone’s goal are Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti and Gallo. Maleh and Gonzalez move as midfielders alongside Blin. Colombo, in an extraordinary moment of form, is the central striker, with Di Francesco and Strefezza on the sides.

Two side notes. The first: Salvatore Esposito, second signing of Spezia’s winter transfer campaign, has not been included in the squad list. The second: from 4 pm there is a yellow alert for widespread rains throughout the La Spezia area. One more opponent for the players of Spezia and Lecce.