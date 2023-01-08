Video

Spezia, after the draw against Atalanta, also gets a point from the match against Lecce, valid for the seventeenth matchday of Serie A TIM. After a lively first half, with a double cross hit by Lecce, the second half was affected by the bad weather in La Spezia. “There is some regret among the eaglets for not having taken advantage of a challenge against a direct competitor for salvation”, is the comment of Paolo Ardito, correspondent of Il Secolo XIX.



