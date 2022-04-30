La Spezia – There is the usual scooter to accompany the team bus to the stadium. As has become tradition in the decisive appointments of the season. Spezia-Lazio is one of these, because scoring points for the eagles would mean extending further at least on Genoa and Cagliari, defeated in the two advances of the day. Few points, perhaps one, the eagles hope for salvation, as few are the days still available for the last three to get back on top. But in front of a Lazio, Europe in full swing, which certainly won’t make any discounts. Indeed, Mr. Sarri will want to make up for it after the defeat he took in the final match against Milan. For this reason, tonight’s race of the Peak will be a real battle.

| Spezia-Lazio, the live match |

On the training front, Motta is forced to give up Sala, Colley, Nzola and the suspended Erlic, but recovers Maggiore and Reca. We therefore return to 4-2-3-1, a very profitable tactical deployment for Spezia, which during the season collected most of the points with this module. Space for Provedel between the posts, with the defensive quartet made up of Amian and Reca on the flanks, with the central pair made up of Hristov and Nikolaou. In midfield, Maggiore returns from the first minute and will pair up with Kiwior in the median. The trident that will support Manaj is made up of Gyasi, Agudelo and Verde. On the other side, Sarri confirms the 4-3-3 and entrusts the weight of the attack to the trident Felipe Anderson-Immobile-Zaccagni.

Spezia-Lazio: The charge of the fans in the pre-match

