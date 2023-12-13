La Spezia – «The victory in Ascoli lifted a boulder from our heads. By now the three points had become an obsession.” Rachid Kouda is relieved. The performance in the Marche has restored positivity and hope to an environment that seemed screwed towards Serie C. Given the position in the standings, it is not yet time to smile. But a first brick has been laid.

Kouda, how important is the result of Cino and Lillo Del Duca?

«We still have to improve. But finally we managed not to concede a goal at the end of the match and take home the three points. Victory is the consequence of daily work. In training we pay a lot of attention to details. We had conceded too much in the last few minutes and the results were influencing not only the standings but also our heads.”

How's the locker room?

«You work better with a success in your pocket. The locker room is more serene. The hope now is that this climate will persist. Before, we lacked peace of mind: we were tense due to the series of draws and defeats that came towards the end of the match.”

Now Bari arrives at the Picco stadium.

«We want to win again in front of our fans. This is our goal.”

Luca D'Angelo has been leading Spezia for a month. What do you think?

«He is a great coach and a good person. I am sure that together with him we will get out of this situation.”

Maybe with Kouda as the protagonist. What is his relationship with goals?

«When I find myself in front of goal, I try to score. I'm certainly not backing down. In Genoa against Sampdoria I scored a goal. In Ascoli I had the chance to repeat myself, but Viviano was very good. He managed to neutralize a shot that I had directed under the intersection with a great save.”