La Spezia is unable to spend a week full of normality since the beginning of the season and even the first days of 2022 are no exception. New Year to forget for Kiwior. As reported by first channel the Polish defender spent a rather eventful evening risking arrest for violence and resistance to a public official.

FIGHT – The story has its roots in the last night of 2021, when the defender of the Ligurian team became the protagonist of an evening to forget. According to the reconstruction, the boy, in the company of his girlfriend, was waiting for midnight in a room in the historic center but an altercation would have broken out. A young Moroccan intervened to divide, but he got the worst of it. In quelling the discussion he was hit by a punch that sent him to the ground. The police intervene, but Kiwior objects and even folds the fingers of the hand to the woman in uniform. Enough to receive a complaint on the loose for resistance and violence to a public official. In any case, other troubles could also arrive in the next few days. It is not excluded, according to what has been reported, that the affected boy may in turn file a complaint.

WORK OUT – The boy nevertheless showed up on time and regularly for training and participated in the entire session. It will be better to channel the accumulated anger and vent it into positive energy on the pitch. La Spezia is awaited by a fundamental triptych of commitments. First against Hellas Verona, then in Genoa and at home with Sampdoria. 270 ‘which will also say a lot about the possible permanence of Thiago Motta on the bench of the Ligurian team. The permanence of the coach, net of a still positive ranking and the narrow escape of the three points that would have been stolen from the team in the event of exclusion from the Salernitana championship, is not solid at all. The victory in Naples did not eliminate doubts and perplexities both in the management of the squad and on the relationship with a not very strong locker room.

