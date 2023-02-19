Spezia-Juventus, all ready at the peak: the arrival of the teams



Spice – Football is a subject in constant motion. Only a month ago, after the victory over Turin, Spezia slept peacefully, thanks to an important margin on the red zone of the standings. Now the wheel has turned. Juventus arrives at the “Alberto Picco” stadium and they are two points ahead of Hellas Verona third last, too few not to raise their guard. All the more reason in a week that saw Luca Gotti face the exemption, the first since the Ligurian club sailed in the seas of Serie A.

At the helm of the eaglets is Fabrizio Lorieri, assisted by Claudio Terzi. Waiting to find out who will succeed the former Udinese coach, they are the interim choice of Spezia. A Spezia who takes sides on the field with the usual 3-5-2. No tactical upheaval, then. In front of Dragowski move Amian, Ampadu and Nikolaou. Gyasi and Reca, as in Empoli, preside over the flanks. In the middle of the fundamental field is the return of Ekdal. Beside him, tasks of insertion and interdiction for Bourabia and Agudelo. Finally, the Shomurodov – Green offensive tandem was confirmed. Mbala Nzola, back in the squad, starts from the bench. Many of the eagle hopes are placed on the Angolan attacker. Spezia is looking for the necessary goals to continue to cultivate the goal of salvation. A goal that is a bit complicated (only 1 point in the last three league games) also due to the few goals scored. Therefore, it is essential for the team from La Spezia to fully recover those who, like the number 18, scored the matches until mid-January.

It was his word, on the other hand, Massimiliano Allegri. The Juventus coach had announced various training choices in the press conference and, in practice, has kept faith with what he told journalists. In fact, in the 3-5-2 of the Livorno coach, Perin is in goal. Rugani leads the defense together with Danilo and Alex Sandro. In the center of the field Paredes, Locatelli and Rabiot. Cuadrado and Kostic on the outside. Finally, Kean and Vlahovic in attack. Bench for Di Maria and Bonucci, while Chiesa, tired after Thursday’s match against Nantes, was not called up like the long-term patient Pogba.