La Spezia – On Valentine’s Day, Spezia Calcio fans once again showed love and closeness to the team. In just six hours of free saleall tickets for next Sunday’s Spezia – Juventus have been purchased.

The “Alberto Picco” stadium, therefore, will be sold-out. This was announced by the same company in via Melara which through an official press release confirmed the great result achieved. All sectors, from the curves to the grandstands, will be full. Not even a pin will go in. In a moment of profound difficulty, with the eaglets in full negative streak, the fans responded presentdeclaring themselves ready to lend a hand to their favorites.

The wait is now hot. Gyasi and his companions, who have been missing victory since last January 15th, continue to prepare one of the cartel matches of the entire championship on the field. In front of them they will have a healthy Juventus, back from three consecutive wins without conceding a goal. Therefore the response of La Spezia fans, which arrived in just six hours of free sale on Valentine’s Day, is even more important. With the “Peak factor” that will try again on Sunday at 6 pm to cradle the flight of the eagles and drive away the nightmare of a ranking that sees Hellas Verona ever closer.